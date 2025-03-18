Nintendo Switch 2 to feature AI resolution scaling

HQ

The latest information on Nintendo's new console, Nintendo Switch 2, has arrived from the US patent office. It will incorporate improvements in resolution scaling technology using artificial intelligence. This addition will seek to optimise the visual quality of games to offer a sharper experience.

AI resolution scaling technology allows the resolution of images to be increased in real time, improving visual quality without any loss of performance. As such, future Switch 2 users can expect a more than noticeable improvement in image quality. With a release date still to be announced, more details of the new console will be revealed at the Nintendo Direct on 2 April.