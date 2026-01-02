Nintendo Switch 2 surpasses OG Switch's first sales milestone in record time in Spain

HQ

As learned exclusively by our team at Gamereactor Spain, Nintendo Switch 2 sold more than 312,000 units in the Spanish market before "eating the grapes", the local tradition to bid farewell to 2025. This means that the newer console smashed its predecessor's milestone in just seven months on the market. As the original Nintendo Switch also hit the mark around its first Christmas campaign, this sets a new record for the company, despite the impression left by weekly sales in both the summer and the autumn.

According to our data, the Switch 2 sat at around 312,000 consoles sold at the end of week 52, which leaves Monday-Wednesday of this week out of the equation. As the OG Switch released on March 3, and the Switch 2 on June 5, the latter took three months less (March, April, May) and thus establishes itself as the fastest-selling Nintendo (or any other manufacturer's) system in the country. It surpassed the Switch 1, which back in the day surpassed the Wii, by selling around 16,000 units last week, 5,000 more than in week 51.

Nintendo Switch 2 already set a new launch record in Spain back in June, when it shipped 73,000 units at launch and around 100,000 in its first month of life, smashing any debut records held by Nintendo itself or PlayStation.

Likewise, Mario Kart World, a game included as standard with the console's best-selling bundle, ends the year as the second best-selling game across all formats, having placed no less than 255,000 units (attach ratio of 0.82, 81.7%, i.e. more than 8 out of 10 Switch 2 buyers own it). In addition, another 61,000 copies of Donkey Kong Bananza were sold last year, a more than decent performance for the second flagship title in the new catalogue. This deserves extra credit, when the first Switch had a Zelda at launch and a main Mario for Christmas.