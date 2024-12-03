Nintendo Switch 2 should release around June and sell for more than 400 euros

HQ

There is already a response to this morning's rumours that made the launch of the Nintendo Switch's successor in the current fiscal year impossible. According to former Gamereactor editor Juan A. Fonseca as per gathered from various sources on Nintenduo, the supposed Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive around June 2025 (maybe July) for a price between 400 and 500 euros.

These claims from various developers are in line with other recent leaks and the assumption that Nintendo is simply unable to produce enough machines to meet demand for a hypothetical launch in the early part of the year.

Nintendo has declined to comment on this new information. Given the tipster's usual reliability, the launch of Switch 2, or whatever Nintendo ends up calling the new console, can for now be assumed to be in the summer of 2025 release window, barring any last-minute changes.

What games do you expect Switch 2 to launch with? Place your bets in the comments.