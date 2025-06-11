Nintendo Switch 2 sets new record launch in Spain, doubles PlayStation's previous two

HQ

As exclusively reported by Gamereactor Spain, Nintendo Switch 2 just became the fastest-selling console ever in Spain, with the strongest launch in history in the country. So much so, that the 108,000 units should more than double PS5's 48,000-console debut in 2020, and exactly double PSP's 54,000, which was the record holder until now.

The full piece also gives insight on Spain's historical console releases, with systems as successful as the original Switch or the Wii standing at just 45,000 and 15,000 machines respectively, which goes to show the expectation built around the new hybrid hardware.

Besides, Maro Kart World became the best selling game so far in 2025 right away, at almost 95,000 units, with near 90,000 being CIAB with the console itself. Cyberpunk 2077 was the second best selling title, but physical copies stood around the 5,000 mark, stressing how early adopters wanted Mario Kart World and little more, at least physically.

Elsewhere, the report unveils that as many as 12,000 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controllers were sold together with the system, which looks like a high demand for the expensive peripheral, for instance compared with the 7,000 official carrying cases.

And Spain isn't alone, as Nintendo just announced that the Switch 2 surpassed 3.5 million sold at launch, making it its fastest-selling hardware yet.