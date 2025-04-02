Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will be the "pinnacle of all controllers", it's also more expensive

HQ

Alongside the new Joy-Con 2 and accesories, Nintendo confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 will have its own (and more expensive) Pro Controller. It is called Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, to be sold separately, and Nintendo knows that is looks indistinguishable from the previous controller at first glance... "but it was also redesigned from scratch", said Kouichi Kawamoto, producer at Nintendo EPD.

"In particular, the left and right control sticks are quieter and don't make noise, even when they're moved quickly to the edge. Also, they glide very smoothly, so we've taken to calling them smooth-gliding sticks", laughed the Japanese producer.

Nintendo says that they have reduced the feeling of bumping when you tilt them, and proudly says that it has been considered as the "pinnacle of all controllers" internally at Nintendo, taking a lot of time making it right. It also takes inspiration from GameCube controllers with the grip handles, made thinner to give fingers more space.

But the greatest improvements are the audio jack, for you to use a wired headset for voice chat, and two new buttons, GL and GR, that can be customized, asigning any button inputs they want. "For example, if you assign the Capture Button to the GL Button, you can use it to take screenshots without taking your thumb off the L Stick", Nintendo explains. These buttons will not be on the Joy-Con 2, but they will be on the Joy-Con 2 charging grip, sold separately.

The controller will also come with HD Rumble 2, motion controls and amiibo functionality. It will only work on Switch 2, not Switch 1. The price of this evolved Pro Controller will be $79.99 / 89.99 euros, 20 more than the current Switch Pro controller. Which, if you already have one, will be able to use on the Switch 2. In general, expect everything related to Switch 2 to be more expensive than the prices you are used to on the first Switch...