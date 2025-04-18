Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start in the U.S. next week - will still cost $449.99

HQ

Nintendo had barely had time to officially unveil Nintendo Switch 2 before deciding to postpone the start of pre-order in North America. This filled the internet with wild speculations. We've seen fears of the console costing twice as much as originally planned, pre-orders starting less than a month before launch and even that it wouldn't become available in the United States. Fortunately, reality is not nearly as bad as many feared.

The Japanese console maker reveals that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will start on the 24th of April in the U.S. Want even more good news? It'll still cost the same. This means Nintendo Switch 2 will still cost $449.99, while the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will be $499.99. We're also told physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will remain unchanged at launch too.

There is some bad news, however, as some of the accessories will be more expensive than originally planned, and other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions."

Here's the new list of suggested retail prices for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its accessories in the United States when pre-orders start on Thursday: