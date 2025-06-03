Nintendo Switch 2 out of stock posters spotted by retailers ahead of launch

HQ

In a couple of days, we get our first console launch in nearly five years, and Nintendo's first console launch in eight years. The Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be a popular machine right out of the gate, and Nintendo seems all too aware of that.

As caught by TheGamer, a post from Redditor Alternative_Basket19 shows some posters being sent to retailers from Nintendo that warn customers the Switch 2 is out of stock. With a lot of people wanting to get their hands on this console, it seems a smart move to anticipate there being some stock issues early on.

It'll also stop retailers themselves being constantly asked about the Switch 2 if people can simply read a poster to realise they don't have it. A lot of fans have already pre-ordered their Switch 2s, but with some retailers like UK's GAME cancelling those pre-orders, there could be queues on the streets come the 5th of June.

How are you planning to get your Switch 2?