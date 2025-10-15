Nintendo Switch 2 now has native version of ARK: Ultimate Survival Evolved

HQ

It's true that the Nintendo Switch 2's catalogue of homegrown titles is still in its infancy, but we already have at least a good collection of third-parties to tide us over until 2026, which is much, much more promising than this launch year. And one of the games now fully joining the Switch 2 experience is ARK: Survival Evolved, which launches its ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition today.

This version includes the base game and all the major expansions already released: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2, all optimised and polished to take advantage of the new hardware. The Ultimate Survivor Edition patch adds smoother gameplay, higher performance and resolution, quality shading and anti-aliasing. Everything you would expect from an ultimate edition of the game is here.

Plus, you've got this ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition available on the eShop with a 60% off launch offer, which runs until November 6th. Right now it can be yours for €19.99, or for €7.99 if you already own the game on Switch 1 and want to take it to the next level.

