Nintendo Switch 2: New 360-degree leak shows off console design

HQ

Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting any official details about the Nintendo Switch 2, and while the company remains tight-lipped, leaks continue to paint a clearer picture. A renowned tech insider, 91mobiles, has shared a 360-degree video offering a comprehensive view of the next-gen console. The video, considered one of the most accurate representations so far, reveals a significantly larger design compared to its predecessors, with an 8.4-inch display that is 1.4 inches bigger than the Switch OLED.

The Switch 2, according to the renders, will come equipped with updated features such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a more robust kickstand. Additionally, the Joy-Cons seem slightly enlarged, although they maintain the familiar button layout. Speculation points to a new button above the 'Home' button on the right Joy-Con, with an intriguing new feature possibly in store.

Despite these leaks, key details like the official release date, price, and launch games remain under wraps. How do you think the new design compares to the current Switch models?