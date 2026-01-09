Nintendo Switch 2 just got the very first 3D Fire Emblem

Classic and beloved SRPG Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance just arrived on any Nintendo Switch 2 subscribed to the NSO + Expansion Pack service as part of the Gamecube retro catalogue, right when people were complaining it was growing too slowly.

Intelligent Systems' original released in 2005 as the very first 3D entry to the series, also introducing CGI cutscenes and voice acting. It was the ninth Fire Emblem if you count all the Japanese instalments, but actually the third one to make it to the west, right after GBA's Blazing Blade and Sacred Stones.

The new Nintendo Classics, led by Super Smash Bros. famous character Ike, will give you about 30-50 hours of tactical combat with JRPG elements, and it's a great introduction to the now massively known series if you want to explore its first foray into the 3D realms, though the GBA and DS 2D games are probably much better starting points all in all.

With the release, the full original soundtrack of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance has also been added to the Nintendo Music app. Will you be scratching your FE itch at the weekend while waiting for the new Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave to release on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year?