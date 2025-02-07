Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con and Pro Controller patents revealed

HQ

Nintendo delayed the official announcement of Nintendo Switch 2 for as long as possible, and on 16 January it finally laid its cards on the table, although the full reveal won't come until the Nintendo Direct on 2 April, which has already been confirmed as a date and time. In any case, leaks over the last nine or ten months about components, power and materials have been plentiful, and many of them have been more or less confirmed with a glimpse of the design... but other surprises have been kept under wraps until today.

Today, patents for the Switch 2's new Joy-Con, as well as the new Pro Controller, have come to light, and they show us some interesting tidbits, especially about the mouse function. For example, the dual-mouse arrangement could be used to play dual-stick titles, with tank controls, and even to fly aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator, if that other rumour is confirmed.

The "one Joy-Con left, one mouse right" mode is an obvious setup for shooters, so we're genuinely interested in testing this arrangement in a hypothetical Call of Duty for Switch 2.

What's more curious, however, is that the patent schematics also talk about the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller also being detachable and usable as standalone Joy-Con's, in order to facilitate that mouse mode of play. These patent outlines have been registered since 2022, although they have only come to light now, and perhaps because they relate to a specific functionality, the "famous" C Button that has been talked about so much in the past does not appear.

In any case, I'm sure Nintendo will be showing all these new features at its upcoming presentation in April, which we're looking forward to.

Are you planning to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch?