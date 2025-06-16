Nintendo Switch 2 had a record-breaking launch in the US too

HQ

When you ship a whopping 3.5 million units in three days, breaking a few records along the way is almost guaranteed. We saw this being the case in Japan and Spain, and it was also the case in the United States too.

As per Circana data (thanks, VGC), the Switch 2 shifted as many as 1.1 million units in the US in its first week on sale, which is enough to decimate the former record set by the PlayStation 4.

The data even states that 80% of purchasers also acquired a version of the console with Mario Kart World bundled in, meaning in the US alone, the latest kart racer is almost a million seller.

Otherwise, the biggest two additional games on the platform were Cyberpunk 2077 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Switch 2 Edition, with exact sold copies figures not mentioned.

Nintendo hasn't provided a sales update since the 3.5 million figure was thrown about, but considering we know that the US and Japan account for over two million sold units (over a varying degree of time), it's highly likely that the 3.5 million figure is far out dated at this point.