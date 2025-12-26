Gamereactor

Stardew Valley

Nintendo Switch 2 gets native version of Stardew Valley as a Christmas 'shadow drop' gift

ConcernedApe delivers on its 2025 promise with a version with a host of welcome multiplayer additions.

If Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone promises something, he delivers. Or at least, he'll work on it relentlessly until it's delivered. With six days to go before the end of 2025, some feared that the creator of Stardew Valley and the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier might be stuck with the development of the native Nintendo Switch 2 version he promised in September's Nintendo Direct, but nothing could be further from the truth. He just wanted to give you a Christmas present to match.

Stardew Valley is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 for €14.99, and as a free upgrade if you already own the Switch version. It adds adaptive controls for Mouse Mode, a local split-screen mode for up to four players, and up to eight players if you play online, as well as the ability to connect via Game Share.

Stardew Valley

However, it seems that the version still needs some minor tweaks (which is totally normal, as every time the game comes to a new version or platform) and ConcernedApe itself takes responsibility for patching it as soon as possible.

Nothing to complain about, Eric. We'll keep waiting for that promising Update 1.7 for Stardew Valley and, above all, for that Haunted Chocolatier we hope to hear more about in 2026.

