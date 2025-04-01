Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will last 60 minutes

HQ

It's almost here, the big day for Nintendo fans when the Japanese console maker fully lifts the curtain on the Switch 2 and announces its various launch games. The exact timing for the show is set to be April 2 at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST, and with it getting closer, Nintendo has revealed an interesting bit of information about it.

This is specifically that the show will last around 60 minutes. Yep, it's going to be a big and long one, so expect plenty of gameplay and reveals for the console's launch period, as well as likely a much deeper dive into the technology that powers it.

Otherwise, following the Direct, on Thursday and Friday (April 3 and 4), Nintendo will also be hosting Treehouse: Live shows that will present hands-on gameplay of Switch 2 games. These will each take place at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

As per where you can watch all of this, you can either head to the dedicated website or Nintendo's YouTube channel.