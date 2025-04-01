Nintendo Switch 2 Direct delayed by a full six months

HQ

If you think there have been only a few leaks about tomorrow's Nintendo Direct revolving around the Switch 2, then you are absolutely right, and it turns out there is a reason for this. Nintendo has now announced that the presentation is unfortunately being postponed by a full six months. The new date? October 8, 2025.

Nintendo themselves are, as usual, tight-lipped about the reason but write on social media that they will "ensure that the presentation meets the high expectations of players". An official statement reads:

"We know many of you are looking forward to hearing more about Switch 2, but we want to make sure every detail is perfect. We thank you for your patience and look forward to sharing news with you in October. After Thursday's Nintendo Direct, there will still be plenty of new games to play on Switch, and more to come."

Speculation is already running rampant, revolving around everything from component failures to Trump's tariffs, and the fact that important games won't be ready in time. There's also the worry that Nintendo doesn't want to launch its console in conjunction with Grand Theft Auto VI because PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles are expected to fly off shelves and could lead to the new console having a slow start.

Whatever the case, we'll have to wait another six months before we get to know Nintendo's new console, which now will probably be launched in November or December. In the meantime, we can always continue to speculate on everything from launch titles to its price tag.