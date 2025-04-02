Nintendo Switch 2 battery life will be similar to the original Switch, and that's not good

HQ

One of the details that may have gone unnoticed after all the information about Nintendo Switch 2 is battery life. Nintendo did not talk about it on the Direct, but on the website they have confirmed how long will battery life... and it's not too good. In fact, is shorter than the original Nintendo Switch.

According to the website, the lithium ion battery will have a life of aprox 2-6.5 hours. They say that is an estimate, depending on the games and usage conditions. To charge it, you will have to wait aproximately 3 hours, when it is charging in sleep mode.

The original Switch that launched in 2017 had a battery life of 2.5-6.5 hours, again depending on the game. It became one of the biggest annoyances how short it lasted while playing Zelda Breath of the Wild. Will Mario Kart World be as demanding? Nintendo did improved battery significantly with the Switch OLED(4.5 to 9 hours), and Switch Lite lasts between 3 to 7 hours.