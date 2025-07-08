Nintendo Switch 2: All titles compatible with high dynamic range

HQ

Although the magical acronym "4K HDR" is nothing new and has been a standard feature of many audio-visual and video game content for over a decade (unlike 8K, curved TVs, or stereoscopic 3D), Nintendo, which always arrives a little, or a lot, later to the adoption and incorporation of certain multimedia formats, has made sure to boast about this graphics capability with its Nintendo Switch 2, the manufacturer's latest console, which has now been on sale for a month.

The machine allows 4K HDR output in docked mode (logically on screens compatible with both 2160p resolution and high dynamic range), and also includes other advances in image quality, such as 1440p (2K) intermediate output, 120 Hz, or VRR in portable mode, and a HDR but Full-HD 1080p screen. In terms of sound, it brings back the 5.1 surround sound via PCM that was already offered by the first Switch (it still does not support Dolby or DTS) and adds some additional modern features, such as virtualised 3D surround sound and fairly decent noise cancellation for the built-in microphone.

However, no matter how much developers and publishers insist that Nintendo embrace the latest audio-visual formats, when it comes down to it, the same thing happens as with its innovations in control and gameplay possibilities: it is Nintendo itself that takes them on and makes the most of them from day one.

This is an ad:

Thus, Nintendo Switch 2 was released a month ago with quite a few HDR-compatible games, but the vast majority were its own, while third-party ports and new releases, except for cases such as Civilization VII or Cyberpunk 2077, mostly ignored this possibility.

From Nintendo:

"HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a type of technology that enables the use of a wider range of brightness (or dynamic range). On Nintendo Switch 2, HDR allows for a greater variety of lights and colours, as well as a more varied expression of intensity and light and dark areas. HDR compatibility varies from game to game and requires a compatible screen when playing in TV mode."

Ironically, although it is the last to arrive at high dynamic range, Nintendo Switch 2 is the first console to offer HDR universally, as its LCD screen in portable mode allows it. This means that the difference between SDR and HDR games is obvious if you play with the console in your hands, and also if your TV is compatible. The effect is striking: everything seems duller, or as if your TV has gone into energy-saving mode when you switch to a game without HDR and lose that extra brightness, and we believe that colourful titles such as Sonic X Shadow Generations would have benefited greatly from the option.

This is an ad:



Warning: Obviously, in order to enjoy any of the videos embedded in this article, you need to view them on an HDR-compatible screen.



HQ

About the Switch 2 system's forced automatic HDR and differences

While we wait for some of them to receive an update patch, we've also been testing the automatic "fake" HDR that Switch 2 can offer if you keep the HDR setting active and not set to "only on compatible titles". Naturally, native HDR games have been prepared as standard to take advantage of the full dynamic range, but we have observed, and captured in the attached gameplay, that titles such as Street Fighter 6 or Disney Dreamlight Valley look much better with this system-forced HDR.

HQ

All Nintendo Switch 2 games with native HDR known to date

With the imminent release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 with native HDR, and following this general introduction, we are researching and compiling this list of titles for Nintendo Switch 2 that can produce a wide range of luminance on compatible screens.

[Constantly updated] Below is a list of Switch 2 titles that we have been able to verify, or that have been officially confirmed, as having a native High Dynamic Range option, along with their release date.



ARMS (free update from Nintendo Switch)

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (free update from Nintendo Switch)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (June 5, 2025)

Donkey Kong Bananza (July 17, 2025)

Drag x Drive (August 14, 2025)

Fast Fusion (June 5, 2025)

Mario Kart World (June 5, 2025)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (2025)

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (June 5, 2025)

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (June 5, 2025)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (only the portion of Bowser's Fury) (free update from Nintendo Switch)

Super Mario Odyssey (free update from Nintendo Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (June 5, 2025)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (free update from Nintendo Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (free update from Nintendo Switch)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (June 5, 2025)

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 (July 11, 2025)



That said, and in the absence of confirmation of any change in plans, it is surprising that titles published by Nintendo, such as Pokémon Legends: Z-A (October 16, 2025) or Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + The Astral World (August 28, 2025) do not come with HDR, although it is understandable that in both cases the original developments were for Nintendo Switch and it could be that the original code does not perform as well in the port as in other cases.