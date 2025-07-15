Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 update their firmware to version 20.2.0

Dansk
Today, in addition to debuting a new soundtrack on Nintendo Music, Nintendo has released a new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, both the first model and the recent Switch 2.
The official patch notes for Update 20.2.0 are as follows:
In addition, it appears that this update has also fixed compatibility issues between older games and their operation on the new hardware. Specifically, user OatMealDome has reported on Bluesky that Portal 2 now doesn't crash on startup on Nintendo Switch 2, and it's likely that other third-party titles now work better.
Have you noticed compatibility issues between your Switch 1 games on Switch 2?