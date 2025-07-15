Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 update their firmware to version 20.2.0

HQ

Today, in addition to debuting a new soundtrack on Nintendo Music, Nintendo has released a new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, both the first model and the recent Switch 2.

The official patch notes for Update 20.2.0 are as follows:



Fixed an issue where Parental Control settings would not transfer from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 in some cases when transferring between systems.



Fixed an issue where the "Searching for networks..." message in the Internet settings under the "Console Settings" menu would not be passed.



General system stability improvements to improve the user experience.



In addition, it appears that this update has also fixed compatibility issues between older games and their operation on the new hardware. Specifically, user OatMealDome has reported on Bluesky that Portal 2 now doesn't crash on startup on Nintendo Switch 2, and it's likely that other third-party titles now work better.

Have you noticed compatibility issues between your Switch 1 games on Switch 2?