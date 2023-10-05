Nintendo surprise announces LEGO Animal Crossing

HQ

Nintendo and Lego continue to reap the enormous success of their collaboration on interactive toys in the LEGO Super Mario series, one that was born in the pandemic but never stops expanding, and now we know what will be their next big step: another gaming phenomenon that again captured our attention when we were all at home.

We're talking about Lego Animal Crossing, the new series of sets that Nintendo has announced by surprise with this short video on social media:

The video shows, from left to right, the following eight confirmed characters.



Rosie



Bunnie



Marshal



Kappa



Fauna



Julian



Isabel



Tom Nook



All, of course, in their Lego doll version. The game mechanics, if they exist beyond the customisation and construction of each collector's village or island, are unknown for now, but you can see the game's typical little trees and, of course, a present flying around tied to a balloon in the clouds. With Tom Nook present as well, we can imagine in time we'll be indebted to him as usual.

Who will be your first villager in Lego Animal Crossing?