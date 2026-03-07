Nintendo sues the US government over Trump-era tariffs

HQ

Nintendo is taking a hard line against the US government and is now reported to have filed a lawsuit against it in an attempt to recover all the money paid in customs duties during Donald Trump's trade war.

The background to this is that the US Supreme Court recently ruled that the extensive import tariffs introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were in fact illegal. The problem? The ruling did not say anything about how the billions of dollars already paid would be refunded.

Nintendo now wants a quick resolution - with interest. The fees they were forced to pay when consoles and accessories were imported into the US are substantial, and the Japanese gaming giant is far from alone. Several large companies, including FedEx and industry giants in the automotive and technology sectors, are now pursuing similar lawsuits.

As is well known, the tariffs contributed to earlier concerns about the price of next-generation hardware - and caused Nintendo to temporarily postpone pre-orders for Switch 2 in the US.