Nintendo sued by a French consumers group

If you happen to own a Nintendo Switch, chances are that you might have experienced the « Joy-Con drift » which is basically your Joy-Con registering inputs even when you are not doing anything. It is a sadly common issue that plagues Nintendo's hybrid console and has led French consumers group UFC-Que Choisir to take action last year.

At the time, over 5,000 people came forward in only two days claiming to have this problem. In January, Nintendo France stated that they were willing to fix the broken controllers, even if they were out of warranty. The story could have ended there, but it unfortunately didn't.

It appears that UFC-Que Choisir is still receiving lots of reports in this regard and is fed up with it. « This issue has been known for over three years. Nintendo has to fix the problem at source », stated the association, adding that «65% of the time, this issue appears during the controllers' first year of use, with all types of players, even those who play less than 5 hours a week».

The French consumers group decided to sue Nintendo for planned obsolescence, which could cost the Japanese company up to 5% of its annual revenue according to the law...