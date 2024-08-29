Nintendo stops repairs on 2DS, 3DS units

HQ

While the 2DS and 3DS are very old now when it comes to the usual lifecycle of a console, people still hold their handheld devices in high regard, with many mourning the loss of the 3DS eShop earlier this year.

Now, another blow has been dealt to 3DS and 2DS users as Nintendo has announced (thanks, NintendoLife) that it has run out of replacement parts, and will be ceasing repair operations in Japan. This makes these handhelds even more of an endangered species than they already were, and means that if you do need to get a 3DS or 2DS repaired, it'll likely come at a big cost.

Of course, most Nintendo enjoyers have moved onto the Switch by now, but there are still those that believe older consoles should be preserved so we can keep video game history alive.

Do you still have your 3DS?