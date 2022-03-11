Nintendo stopping all product shipments in Russia

HQ

Company after company has decided to leave Russia after the ruthless aggression against Ukraine. This involves all kinds of branches, including tech and video games. Several developers and publishers have already cut their ties with Russia including Activision Blizzard, Apple, CD Projekt Red, EA, Microsoft and recently also Sony.

Now yet another giant has decided that continue selling consoles and games in Russia isn't the way to go, and this time it's Nintendo. Nintendo hasn't spoken out as clearly against Putin as the others (Microsoft is even actively helping Ukraine with cyber defence) though, and says to Eurogamer in an official statement:

"We have decided to suspend shipping all Nintendo products to Russia for the foreseeable future. This is due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods."

The eShop is also closed in Russia, but Nintendo chooses a softer language here as well, and makes it sound more like a straightforward business decision. They simply claim the eShop is "currently under maintenance following the suspension of transactions in Russian rubles by the payment provider".