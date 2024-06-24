Nintendo still won't tell anyone who is developing Mario & Luigi: Brothership

HQ

Nintendo has got into a bit of a frustrating trend as of late, where it withholds and refuses to tell fans and the media exactly who is developing many of its games. We often have to wait until the game launches to determine who has made it by catching the credits...

And this trend is continuing further with Mario & Luigi: Brothership. The upcoming game, set to debut in November, is being made by a developer that Nintendo still refuses to name. This is even considering Game File reached out to the Japanese titan to inquire about which team is making the game, to which Nintendo replied:

"Some of the original developers who worked on the franchise are involved in the development of Mario & Luigi: Brothership. For more information about the developers, please stay tuned to the game credits at release."

This seems to suggest more so than ever that it's a third-party studio that is making Brothership, as Nintendo has been hesitant to confirm when it's not a first-party team developing a game, as was the case with Princess Peach: Showtime and Super Mario RPG most recently.

Who do you think is making Brothership?