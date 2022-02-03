Nintendo still considers Switch to be middle of it's lifecycle

HQ

As revealed earlier today, Switch is now Nintendo's most sold home console of all time as it has now officially passed the sales of Wii. But even though Switch is on it's fifth year now, it does not sound like we're going to get a new Nintendo console anytime soon.

During Nintendo's earnings report earlier today, president Shuntaro Furukawa said that the console is still only in the middle of it's lifecycle:

"Switch is just in the middle of its lifecycle and the momentum going into this year is good. The Switch is ready to break a pattern of our past consoles that saw momentum weakening in their sixth year on the market and grow further."

Nintendo also added that they are also suffering from the shortage of semi-conductors, and therefore won't be able to produce as many Switch units as they would have hoped to do:

"The outlook for semiconductors and other components has remained uncertain since the start of this fiscal year and distribution delays remain unresolved, so production and logistics continue to be impacted."

Thanks Bloomberg and CNBC