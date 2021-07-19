English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Nintendo states that Switch OLED increased profit margin claim is false

And reaffirms that no other Nintendo Switch model will be coming in 2021.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

A few days ago, a report was published that stated that the Nintendo Switch OLED model costs Nintendo around $10 extra to make, despite the model actually costing around $50 more than a regular Switch. However, now, a tweet coming from the Nintendo corporate Twitter account has shot that claim down, going as far as stating that "the claim is incorrect."

The statement from Nintendo mentions that the report claims the console's profit margin would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. The company has responded to that saying, "To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect."

Nintendo then went one step further by saying again that the OLED Switch will launch in October and that it has "no plans for launching any other model at this time."

Nintendo states that Switch OLED increased profit margin claim is false


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy