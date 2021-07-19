Nintendo states that Switch OLED increased profit margin claim is false

A few days ago, a report was published that stated that the Nintendo Switch OLED model costs Nintendo around $10 extra to make, despite the model actually costing around $50 more than a regular Switch. However, now, a tweet coming from the Nintendo corporate Twitter account has shot that claim down, going as far as stating that "the claim is incorrect."

The statement from Nintendo mentions that the report claims the console's profit margin would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. The company has responded to that saying, "To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect."

Nintendo then went one step further by saying again that the OLED Switch will launch in October and that it has "no plans for launching any other model at this time."