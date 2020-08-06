Nintendo sold 50 million Switch games in three months

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo updated its sales figures this week and continued to show strong growth across several fronts. Notably, 61.44 million Nintendo Switch consoles have been sold since the console's release (55.77 million were sold at the end of March), and we noticed a particularly big jump in software sales as well. Consumers around the globe have bought over 406 million Switch games in the past three years, and this count increased by 50 million in the past three months.

If we look at the performance of individual games, of course, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has really done the business for Nintendo, with 22.4 million lifetime sales (and that's just in the three and a half months since release). First place on the best-selling Switch games list is still Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (with 26.74 million copies sold), but it will only be a matter of time before Animal Crossing takes the crown. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now very close to the 20 million mark, after ending June with 19.99 million copies sold.