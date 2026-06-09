Nintendo shows the first few minutes of Xenoblade Genesis, due out in 2027

Nintendo has finally revealed the long-awaited continuation of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, although it seems that this time, rather than a sequel, it is a new beginning. Xenoblade Genesis takes us to a new land called Leukos, where the Anima permeates and shapes, gives life (and death) to everything that exists. The world of Leukos is like a Halo ring, and we'll be able to explore it on mounts resembling feathered reptiles, whilst the plot once again touches on the central themes of anti-militarism, compassion for others and a sense of duty.

For now, we don't know any further details about Xenoblade Genesis, but the trailer shown by Nintendo in the Direct leads us to suspect that Monolith Soft's work is quite advanced at this stage, and they have already confirmed that it will arrive in 2027.