Nintendo shows off Universal Orlando Resort's Super Nintendo World

Universal is in the process of opening yet another theme park. Set to open its doors in 2025, the theme park will be based in Orlando, Florida, and ahead of that opening, one of the five worlds that it will offer has been revealed in detail.

Following the success of the Super Nintendo Worlds in Japan and Los Angeles, the Orlando theme park will also be getting a Nintendo land, and ahead of its debut, a few mock-up concept art images have been shown off, giving us a glimpse of what it may look like and where it will be situated in the wider park.

The Floridian Super Nintendo World will be based on the left side of the park, and will seemingly be one of its smallest worlds. But, judging by the concept art, we can expect a tunnel portal entrance again, and then various Mushroom Kingdom-style buildings and elements. The website teases that this land will open with a Mario Kart ride and will also have a Donkey Kong Country area too.

In terms of the other worlds that this Floridian theme park will offer, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be one, as will How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk, and two more traditional lands of Celestial Park and the grim monster and supernatural-themed Dark Universe.

