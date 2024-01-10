Nintendo shares soar: Switch 2 announcement imminent?

HQ

Let's take the following information with a grain of salt, but given the historical trend of the company's previous console launches, the announcement of the Super Nintendo Switch (or Switch 2, or whatever they want to call it) is likely to take place within the next two months. There are already rumours of a possible Nintendo Direct, but now movements in the company's stock price are breaking all-time records and make us think that we are on the verge of an official announcement.

The stock price has soared in recent weeks to peaks not seen since 2007, and these moves come as investors receive insider information about the company's future. According to Nintenduo, such stock price spikes have been repeated in the past in the weeks leading up to the announcement of the launch of smartphone gaming in March 2015, the announcement of Nintendo 3DS in March 2010 or even the announcement of Wii in 2004.

Based on the timeline back then, the first official announcement of Nintendo Switch 2 would be between January and February 2024, followed by an official presentation in March and, watch out for this, a launch in May 2024.

What we can be sure of is that the markets are excited about the potential success of Super Nintendo Switch. Now we can only wait for Nintendo to take the next step.