Nintendo shares plummet following rumours of Switch successor's delay

HQ

Nintendo has fallen back to reality a tad as of late, as following rumours recently that the Nintendo Switch successor will not be coming out this year and will instead be arriving in the first quarter of 2025, the Japanese company (which is currently the richest company in Japan) has seen its shares plummet.

Granted, the shares were previously at a record high, something most people looked at and assumed painted a picture that proved that Switch 2's announcement was on its way. The shares, as per Bloomberg, have dropped around 7%, but they are still valued at around 8,262 Japanese Yen, which is around £44 each.

As a point of comparison to show just how well Nintendo's stock price is still doing, Capcom is valued at 5,877 JPY, Square Enix at 6,614 JPY, and Konami as high as 9,598 JPY.