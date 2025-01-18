Nintendo shares dropped significantly after the Switch 2 reveal

HQ

After a long period of rumors, Nintendo finally announced the Switch 2 two days ago. It turned out that almost all the rumors we've heard were true and we can look forward to a console that in many ways is the same as Switch but with better performance.

There have been loud complaints about the lack of innovation from the company known for being the most daring of all, and the last time they released a similar console with a similar name as its predecessor was with the Wii U - when sales plummeted. Will it be the same thing now? We don't know yet, and the company will surely have some exciting surprises left that we won't see until early April in a dedicated Nintendo Direct stream.

But it wasn't just gamers who were hesitant about first impressions of the Switch 2, stock buyers got nervous too. The Wall Street Journal now reports that Nintendo's share price did not surge after the presentation - but rather the opposite. The share price fell by almost 4.3%.

We assume that when we learn more about the hardware and especially see the games, the opinion might change, but for now it's hard not to agree with what the Wall Street Journal writes, namely that Switch 2 "feels more like an update than a reinvention".