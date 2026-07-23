Nintendo shares an overview video of Splatoon Raiders

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As you know, today marks the launch of the Switch 2 exclusive Splatoon Raiders, a slightly different take on Nintendo's now-classic shooter concept. Many had probably expected a Splatoon 4 instead of a single-player-focused game, but as we reported yesterday, this is mostly about giving the developers a little break, and there will be more multiplayer in the future.

Now, Nintendo thinks we should get to know Splatoon Raiders better to understand how its premise differs from its predecessors. Here, we take on the role of a mechanic who, together with Deep Cut (Shiver, Frye, and Big Man), will explore the mysterious Spirhalite Islands in what can best be described as a blend of Splatoon gameplay and action-RPG elements.

As you may already know, we have a review of the game that you can read here, and now Nintendo has also released an Overview Trailer to give you a good sense of this brand-new title. Check it out below.