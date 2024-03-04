Nintendo settles lawsuit against the Switch emulator Yuzu

HQ

Earlier today, Alex wrote that Tropic Haze, the creators of the Switch emulator Yuzu, lawyered up to fight the Nintendo lawsuit I covered last week. Seems like the lawyer told them to just give up straight away.

Because a new court filing reveals that Nintendo and Tropic Haze have settled the case. This doesn't just mean that the latter has to pay the Nintendo Switch creator 2.4 million American dollars, but also basically abandon anything related to Yuzu and the 3DS emulator Citra effective immediately.

It's kind of interesting that Nintendo has agreed to this, when this means the Japanese company won't get a court to say these emulators are actually illegal and get approval to hunt down versions of Yuzu, Citra and similar emulators that are already out there. So don't expect this to be the last time you hear about Nintendo suing a company and trying to get rid of emulators.