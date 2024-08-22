Nintendo sets date for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp server closure

HQ

The boom of mobile titles as a social phenomenon in the West is often attributed to that summer when Pokémon GO came into our lives. However, in the wake of that title, Nintendo added other franchises to its growing mobile gaming market, and when it came to social simulation, the franchise of choice was clear: Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was released for free in November 2017 (in October, if you lived in Australia at the time) and its charm quickly spread across borders, enchanting players around the world. But as is often the case in the fast-moving market, mobile games are also highly volatile and expensive to maintain, so Nintendo has made the decision to put an end date on Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. It will be 27 November 2024, just 7 years after its arrival.

The sale of Leaf tickets will be discontinued and, when the time comes, you will be able to request a financial refund for them (provided they were purchased using Japanese yen).

But this won't really be the end of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, because Nintendo will later release a paid version with offline play and no microtransactions, so you can keep your game if you want to. A brilliant idea, worthy of Tom Nook, if you ask me.

Are you still playing Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp?