Nintendo seems to be giving up on mobile games

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo dipped a toe in the mobile market back in 2016 with Super Mario Run. After that there have been several other mobile versions of Nintendo's popular franchises, such as Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. However, now it seems that Nintendo is not happy about the success it has enjoyed in the mobile space, and are instead (once again) fully focusing on their now extremely successful console business.

Bloomberg said that Nintendo boss Shuntaro Furukawa has stated that "we are not necessarily looking to continue releasing many new applications for the mobile market". Despite this, Nintendo is focusing on supporting its existing mobile games.

One reason for not being that successful in the mobile market might be Nintendo's methods of monetising their games. For example, Mario Kart Tour introduced a $5 monthly subscription, which is rarely heard of in the mobile space. Another reason might be the portability of the Switch.

Do you play Nintendo games on your smart device? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, VG247.