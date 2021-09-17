Nintendo seems to be about to launch a new Switch controller

HQ

Thanks to a new FCC application, we now know that Nintendo is working on a new controller, likely for Switch, which probably will be announced and released in a near future. Nintendo has sked FCC to keep everything (information, images and so on) a secret for six months, which makes us believe that it will be revealed before that:

"Please be advised that the following information is to be held in confidence for 180 days from the date of the Grant of Equipment Authorization and behalf of us,"

Considering that there is a new Switch model coming next month, Switch OLED, we could imagine that it is somewhat related to this. Perhaps a new Pro Controller? Another option is that it is new retro controllers like the NES- and Super Nintendo-editions that has been released previously. It has been heavily rumored that Game Boy is coming to the Switch Online service, so perhaps a Game Boy controller of some sorts?

Thanks, VGC.