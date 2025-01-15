Nintendo says you should stop trying to get online with your Wii U

HQ

In April last year, Nintendo pulled the plug on online support for both the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U. This means that it is no longer possible to use these devices fully and, of course, not to play online.

But many people love their Nintendo devices and have come up with their own solutions to keep playing. This has, of course, not gone down well with Nintendo, who now writes via social media (translated with Bing):

"We have confirmed the existence of unauthorized services that replace the online play and other functions of the Wii U, which will no longer be available on April 9, 2024. Please do not use such services as they may pose an unintended security risk."

While we understand that there are no guarantees of anything when enthusiasts start up third-party solutions themselves - it feels a bit ham-fisted of Nintendo to shut down services to hardware people paid for and then tell them how to use their abandoned consoles. Or as one Resetera user sarcastically puts it:

"Stop using old console, ya little shits. Give us money and use new console"