Nintendo says the tariffs is "something we're going to have to address"

Many have reacted to the fact that Switch 2 is going to cost a fortune, a far cry from the more wallet-friendly options that helped make Wii and Switch so hugely popular. This has led many to believe that new US tariffs are a contributing factor.

However, in an interview with Wired, Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser says this is not the case and the tariffs "weren't factored into the pricing". Nevertheless, in the interview, Bowser admits that the developments of the last few days are something they are "actively assessing" right now, and continues: "It creates a challenge. It's something we're going to have to address."

Nintendo has moved much of its Switch manufacturing from China to Cambodia and Vietnam - though these have also been hit with huge tariffs and he says the situation has changed.

On Friday, Nintendo withdrew pre-orders for Switch 2 units from the US, which could possibly mean they will have to raise prices for Americans. They are not considering postponing the launch, however.