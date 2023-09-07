Nintendo says goodbye to Mario's voice in video

HQ

Last month, Nintendo revealed that Charles Martinet won't be voicing Mario and other characters in the company's games anymore. Martinet will instead be a so-called Mario ambassador, something the man himself recently said he doesn't quite know what means. Now we know a bit more about it.

The Japanese company has released the video of Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet they promised us back in August. It's mostly Miyamoto-san and Martinet going down memory lane and sharing their passion for Mario and his friends, but we also get some more information about what the Mario ambassador role means. Not that it's anything really new, as it's just reiterated that he'll be traveling the world, signing autograph, doing the iconic voices and generally interacting with fans.

Still, it's nice to see Martinet, who turns 68 years in ten days, this lively and passionate about the Mario universe, so it's nice to know he's not going anywhere...besides not doing voices in Nintendo games.