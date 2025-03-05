Nintendo runs out of Nintendo 2DS and 3DS parts and ends its maintenance service in Japan

HQ

It's the cycle of life, but that doesn't make it any less sad. Nintendo's repair service for old consoles in Japan (a country where new units were still available until recently, and which still maintains an active Nintendo 3DS market) is closing down for good. It's not that Nintendo is shelving everything before the launch of Nintendo Switch 2, but that it has run out of spare parts to carry out repairs on Nintendo 2DS and Nintendo 3DS LL models (the XL model for the West).

Nintendo of America is apparently still maintaining this repair service (thanks, Nintendo Life), but hopefully it won't be long before they announce the end of this service for good. Nintendo also announced last summer that it had run out of Wii U replacement parts in Japan, and ended online play for both the 3DS and Wii U in 2024 as well.

It is definitely the true end of an era.