Nintendo reveals why they made Splatoon Raiders instead of Splatoon 4

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Many people were surprised by the announcement of Splatoon Raiders during not-E3 2025, which is set to be released tomorrow. After three successful games in the series, everyone expected more to follow, but assumed Nintendo would stick with its successful multiplayer concept.

So why didn't it do that, but instead took a completely different route with a single-player-focused game that supports co-op, where multiplayer makes up only a small part of the experience? Nintendo has now released a new instalment of its Ask the Developer series, in which Splatoon Raiders producer Seita Inoue explains why they chose to make a spin-off instead of the expected Splatoon 4:

"We've been going full speed ahead for over 11 years since the series' launch, developing and updating three titles along the way. We thought it might be interesting to create something with a slightly different approach to gameplay, where you can really savour the action on your own. Splatoon isn't just about competitive play; it also includes cooperative modes like Salmon Run and a single-player Story Mode."

With this in mind, they wanted to create something new based on this colourful universe, but he makes no secret of the fact that Splatoon 4 is inevitable:

"So, one of our motivations for developing this game was our desire to create a new entry point into the series by releasing these non-competitive elements not just as a secondary feature, but as a standalone spin-off. That said, we will continue to develop competitive gameplay going forward. That's why we developed this game as a spin-off and not as Splatoon 4."

We've already reviewed Splatoon Raiders, and you can read our thoughts on it here.