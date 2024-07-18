Nintendo reveals who Emio is by announcing fourth game in the Famicom Detective Club series

A few days ago, Nintendo published a cryptic teaser across its social media channels begging people to ask the question of who is Emio? At the time, it was difficult to gauge exactly what this referred to but now we know for fact.

Nintendo will be returning to a long dormant franchise by using this announcement to reveal the fourth instalment into the Famicom Detective Club series. Known as Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, this will be a mystery game coming to the Switch as soon as next month.

If you're unfamiliar with this series, it's likely because the last new game was released 27 years ago in 1997, even though there has been re-releases and remakes ever since. This is not like those, as it is a brand new and fresh entry into the storied series.

As for what this game will be about, we're told that we'll be tasked with unmasking the truth behind the tragic murder of a junior high school student, which seems to be wrapped up and connected to former cold cases and an unsettling urban legend about a killer with a chilling calling card.

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will be debuting on the Switch on August 29, and you can see the announcement trailer below.