Nintendo revealed the Top 10 best-selling titles on Switch as of September 30

HQ

Nintendo has updated its selling list, revealing the Top 10 best-selling titles on Nintendo Switch as of September 30, 2021. The first spot is taken by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, once again, which is actually not surprising. For example, if you have been following our news regarding the UK charts, you'd know this game often pops up there - which shows people keep buying it all these years.

In fact, the titles that you can find on the Top 10 list are all very familiar. The titles on the list mostly stay unchanged since last time we reported about it back in 2020.

Check the full list below:



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 38.74 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 34.85 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 25.71 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 24.13 million

Pokémon Sword and Shield - 22.64 million

Super Mario Odyssey - 21.95 million

Super Mario Party - 16.48 million

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! - 13.83 million

Splatoon 2 - 12.68 million

Ring Fit Adventure - 12.21 million



Thanks nintendolife