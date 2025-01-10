Nintendo responds to CES Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

HQ

At CES, despite Nintendo not being present at the show, we've heard a lot of alleged details about the Nintendo Switch 2. From an apparent logo to supposed Joy-Con images, a lot of this stuff is starting to look legit, but without confirmation from Nintendo, we're keeping our salt shakers out.

Speaking to The Sankei Shinbun, Nintendo made a very short statement on the supposed reveals, saying "the images and videos are not official."

While this might sound like an immediate dismissal of what we've seen so far, the word official being used here seems quite key. Nintendo hasn't told us the images are false or fake, just that they're not official, which we know as they've not come from Nintendo itself.

In reality then, this has cleared up little in regard to whether these images are legitimate or not. We'll just have to wait and see until Nintendo is ready for an official reveal, which shouldn't be too far away now, considering the console is set to launch this year.