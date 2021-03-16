Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Nintendo reportedly plans to ship a record-breaking 250 million games in the next financial year

This is according to Bloomberg's sources.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Nintendo is expecting to ship a record-breaking 250 million games in the next financial year (April 2021 - March 2022).

This up from this year's forecasted figure of 205 million and is said to be driven by a "a series of marquee game releases." An interesting observation noted by IGN, is that if Nintendo does indeed hit this figure, it'll surpass its previous best year which was 2008. Back in 2008, Nintendo shifted 204.6 million software units thanks to the thriving success of the Wii and the Nintendo DS.

This enormous figure of 250 million is certainly an ambitious one, so Nintendo must have something big in the pipeline if it expects to achieve it. We already know a few releases planned for the year such as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, but none of these feel like true system sellers.

What could Nintendo be hiding behind the scenes? Only time will tell.

