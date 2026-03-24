Nintendo reportedly cutting back Switch 2 production by more than 30%

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is a record-setting console. Having already sold well over 17 million units, it's the company's fastest-selling console of all-time, and made waves when it first landed in the gaming market. Now, nine months on from launch, it seems that hype may be beginning to dwindle.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo has cut back production plans on the Nintendo Switch 2 for the upcoming quarter. This reduced output rate will continue into April, and sees the current plan for production drop from 6 million units to 4 million.

Still, it shouldn't be difficult to swipe a Switch 2 if you want one, but it seems this might spell an end for the hype the console had at launch. With the console still in its infancy, and it looking like everything gaming hardware-related could go up in costs soon due to external factors, it's tougher than ever to make people go out and spend $450 on a new machine. In the US particularly, Nintendo reportedly saw weaker than expected sales figures.

Considering that the Nintendo Switch 2 has already outperformed the Nintendo Switch in a similar time frame, we've no need to fear for the console or company behind it just yet. But, perhaps we need a bit more persuading to buy a Switch 2 in the future.