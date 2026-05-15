Nintendo replenishes the Virtual Boy library with five new titles
One of these must be considered one of the very best games that this format has to offer, specifically an Atlus title from 1995.
As you may recall, February saw the comeback of Nintendo's biggest flop of all time. We're talking, of course, about the Virtual Boy, and we marked the occasion with an in-depth article about this unique device, as well as a review of the Switch accessory that lets you play its games.
The latter, however, is really just a mount for your Switch or Switch 2, which you can then use to play Virtual Boy games from Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Seven games were available right from the comeback, and just in time for Mario Day (March 10), two more titles were released - and now Nintendo has added to the lineup again.
This time, they've dug a little deeper into the archives and added five lesser-known games, namely:
By far the best game of these is Jack Bros., a title that still holds up today, so be sure to check it out for a slice of Megami Tensei-related gaming history. You can find a video showcasing the games below.