Nintendo replenishes the Virtual Boy library with five new titles

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As you may recall, February saw the comeback of Nintendo's biggest flop of all time. We're talking, of course, about the Virtual Boy, and we marked the occasion with an in-depth article about this unique device, as well as a review of the Switch accessory that lets you play its games.

The latter, however, is really just a mount for your Switch or Switch 2, which you can then use to play Virtual Boy games from Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Seven games were available right from the comeback, and just in time for Mario Day (March 10), two more titles were released - and now Nintendo has added to the lineup again.

This time, they've dug a little deeper into the archives and added five lesser-known games, namely:



Jack Bros.



Space Invaders Virtual Collection



V-Tetris



Vertical Force



Virtual Bowling



By far the best game of these is Jack Bros., a title that still holds up today, so be sure to check it out for a slice of Megami Tensei-related gaming history. You can find a video showcasing the games below.