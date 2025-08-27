Nintendo reminds us that we can now change the button settings in Super Nintendo games

HQ

Just a few weeks ago, Nintendo dropped a "quality of life" update for Switch 2 that we think a lot of you appreciated. It lets you play certain Super Nintendo titles with a mouse, like Mario Paint, Mario's Super Picross, and Nobunaga's Ambition. We're guessing more games will get this support over time.

In connection with this, it has also become possible to change the button settings in Super Nintendo games, which we know many of you have been asking for.

But many have probably missed these new features, which were launched without fanfare, so Nintendo has now released a video showcasing both of these features. We also get a thorough walkthrough of how to change the settings, something we know will make games like Super Mario All-Stars much easier to play.

Check out the video below, and the update is already out. Now we're just waiting for the same option for Game Boy and NES so we can finally change B/A to Y/B...