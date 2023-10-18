Nintendo reminds us a Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is still coming

HQ

After a few lengthy delays, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy is finally on its way to Nintendo Switch. Fans of the Wizarding World will be able to take their adventures on the go on the 14th of November, and digital pre-orders are available now.

If you do wish to pre-order the game, you'll get an Onyx Hippogriff as a bonus mount. Also, a special Dark Arts DLC pack is coming soon.

We're not sure how Hogwarts Legacy is going to perform on the Switch, but considering all the delays, we're at least somewhat hopeful it won't turn the hybrid console into a makeshift explosive device. Nintendo has released a couple of images of what it'll look like, which you can check out below.